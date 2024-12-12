Bottega Veneta Kingmaker Matthieu Blazy Is Off to Chanel

What a three years it has been for Matthieu Blazy. In 2021, when he was hired as Bottega Veneta's creative director, hardly anyone had heard his name. Now, he's Chanel's new artistic director.

Confirming rumors that have been flying around in the fashion industry for the past few weeks, it was confirmed on December 12 that Blazy has left his role as creative director of Bottega Veneta and will be joining Chanel in 2025.

He will be responsible for all haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for the French house.

“I am convinced that he will be able to play with the codes and heritage of the house, through an ongoing dialogue with the studio, our ateliers, and our maisons d’art,” says Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, in a statement. “His audacious personality, his innovative and powerful approach to creation, as well as his dedication to craftsmanship and beautiful materials, will take Chanel in exciting new directions.

Blazy fills a role left open by Virginie Viard since she stepped down as Chanel's creative director in June 2024. And it silences the rumors that have been swirling ever since then.

Every creative director in fashion has seemingly been linked with the Chanel top job since June — Simon Jacquemus, Hedi Slimane, John Galliano, Grace Wales Bonner, Phoebe Philo… I could go on — however, Blazy has ended up with the storied role.

And, also confirmed on December 12, his place at Bottega Veneta is being replaced by Louise Trotter who left her role at Carven on the same day (honestly, it's been a whirlwind).

"Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft, and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision,” Bottega Veneta chief executive Bartolomeo Rongone says of Trotter in a statement. “Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance."

All of this news comes only a day after John Galliano's exit from Maison Margiela. Fashion's game of creative director musical chairs is ending the year with a bang.