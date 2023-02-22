You'll Fear Missing Out on Union x Fear of God ESSENTIALS

Lets us guess – you've got a Fear of God ESSENTIALS itch that needs scratching? Well, today is your lucky day, as Jerry Lorenzo's streetwear imprint taps back into the world of UNION for a capsule collection that looks to be a Japanese exclusive.

Thanks to his brainchild, Fear of God, Jerry Lorenzo has seen huge success, garnering esteem that's seen him toe-to-toe with Nike to deliver signature FOG silhouettes, knocking season after season of collections out of the park to comfortably settle into a position of respect.

While hard work certainly pays off, it's fair to say that Fear of God, through its price point, isn't the most accessible brand in the world, which, naturally, opened the door for ESSENTIALS to succeed in a big way.

Drop-to-drop ESSENTIALS has proven its worth amongst its youthful audience, gracing the 'fits of international rap talent and serving as a uniform for those flying in comfort, so much so that it flies off shelves at a relentless pace.

Seemingly a match made in heaven, ESSENTIALS and UNION LA have locked in a couple of times in the past, again, to unsurprisingly high levels of success, ensuring there would be more to come.

This time around, the pair come together with a focus set on "ETERNAL UNION," seeing FOG's religious inspiration take center stage for a capsule collection of apparel pieces built on ESSENTIALS staple tees and sweats.

Graphics and spellouts sit at the front and rear of the selection, which it's safe to assume from the black and white images, sit on enzyme-washed bases.

Scheduled to touch down online and in-store at UNION Tokyo and Osaka.