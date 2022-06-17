More Fear of God ESSENTIALS Sweats for Summer? Indeed

Very few brands have mastered the art of successfully issuing sweats on the brink of summer, and Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God ESSENTIALS is a savant of the craft.

After dropping knits and fleece for its Summer/Summer 2022 delivery (in its defense, it was still breezy during SS22's April release), FOG's more-accessible imprint is back with, well, more essentials for summer.

Coined "The Core Collection," ESSENTIALS' latest offering sees the return of the brand's preferred silhouettes like its branded hoodies, sweatshirts, and tees in season-approved hues like heather grey (because what's an ESSENTIALS collection without its best hits?).

While ESSENTIALS went back to basics, the brand also inducted a new piece into the mix of the new collection: the relaxed sweatpants.

Like its name insists, the newest sweats — dropping in the collection's Stretch Limo and Light and Dark Heather Oatmeal colorways — embrace a more chill, baggy vibe, thanks to its loose-fitting, straight pants legs.

Indeed, the affordable label's customary sweatpants also accompany the current renditions, satisfying both the slouchy and more-fitted tastes of ESSENTIALS loyals.

Now, I know what you're thinking: Jerry, more sweats for summer? Though I understand the sentiment of sweating profusely while getting your ESSENTIALS 'fit off, I'm not opposed to the Fear of God brother brand's winter-worthy apparel during the dog days.

I actuaally keep my hoodies and pullovers out for the warmer seasons, especially for those cool summer nights, and lounging in my ice-cold humble adobe while it's pushing 90 degrees outside.

Jerry's fully aware of the approaching sizzling time of year, so he included some tees and shorts action in the forthcoming Core Collection drop, arriving at ESSENTIALS' online store on June 15 and globally on June 17 at stores like PacSun.

Get ready because ESSENTIALS is coming with the basics for the whole family again, regardless of whether you have hoodies in your SS22 rotation like me or loathe the idea of another summer hoodie drop.