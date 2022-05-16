Needles & UNION Have Summer Uniforms on Lock

If you're still on the hunt for your seasonal uniform, look no further – serving up a fresh take on its fan-favorite track sets, Needles taps UNION TOKYO for a concise four-piece capsule collection.

Growing up, tracksuits were Nike and Nike only. I'm talking about a time before Tech Fleece when JJB Sports and Footlocker were the go-to for lifestyle sporting apparel, and late-90s styling still bled into the Swoosh's designs. As style evolved, so did the tracksuit; no longer were pieces baggy or nothing, brightly colored nylon or black and grey fleece; now, fashion brands were eating their fill.

Nike's Tech Fleece became the dominant model at street level; before Fear of God's ESSENTIALS stepped into the field with a higher entry point, with more elevated takes on the street staple offered by the likes of Needles.

Needles' two-piece offerings have gone on to become a frenzied fan favorite, and for good reason. Rendered in beautifully balanced color palettes that bridge the gap between casual and more formal dress, the track sets feature a regular fit and pleated front akin to adidas' nylon track pants.

For its new collaboration with UNION TOKYO, the classic set has been remixed in two alternate colorways – a bone-like off-white with green and red piping alongside a black option contrasted with blue and green.

Instead of the usual track jacket, these sets of pants come with a seasonally appropriate long-sleeve camp collar shirt in matching colors, bringing the side-striping details from the pant leg onto the front of the shirt, creating a design that the Sopranos would be proud of.

You can shop the Needles x UNION TOKYO capsule online and in-store now via UNION TOKYO.