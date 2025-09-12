UNIQLO U Has Cracked the Art of Layering

Earlier this year, UNIQLO U welcomed the warmer months by launching its “Layers of Spring” collection, a lightweight system of crisp shirts, flowing shorts, and paper-thin coats designed to be worn atop each other without rendering its wearer hot and bothered.

Logic would dictate that UNIQLO U follow up with the “Layers of Fall.” But no, instead of being constrained by the whims of a single season, UNIQLO U unveils “Future Layers.”

Have Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, overseers of both French fashion house Lemaire and UNIQLO U, cracked the future of layering, as this collection's name suggests? Yes, but they did that a long time ago.

One of the many things that makes UNIQLO U (and Lemaire, for that matter) distinct isn’t only its tasteful individual designs, but how they are so astutely mixed and matched for a satisfying blending of colors and textures.

UNIQLO U “Future Layers,” arriving globally on September 26, is yet another investigation into the art of layering.

This season, it is suggested that an overwashed dark grey T-shirt be layered beneath a navy twill work shirt and a dark grey puffer jacket with a boxy caccoonig shape and unusually clean lines for puffy insulated outerwear. Alternatively, you could try tucking that oversized twill shirt into wide-leg brown slacks, unbutton a little so your white tee pokes out, and throw a water-repellent oversized long coat atop.

These are the styling methods of UNIQLO U. It might sound like an excessive bundle of clothing, but the brand’s muted colors and streamlined cuts make it all work together harmoniously.

Furthermore, that plain wearability makes these clothes pretty trend-resistant. That's the thing about UNIQLO, and its other high-end designer-led diffusion lines, the genius simplicity of it all. These are basic, real clothes done brilliantly.

So brilliantly that we've gone as far as to call UNIQLO the anti-fast fashion fast fashion brand.

