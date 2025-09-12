Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UNIQLO U Has Cracked the Art of Layering

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Earlier this year, UNIQLO U welcomed the warmer months by launching its “Layers of Spring” collection, a lightweight system of crisp shirts, flowing shorts, and paper-thin coats designed to be worn atop each other without rendering its wearer hot and bothered.

Logic would dictate that UNIQLO U follow up with the “Layers of Fall.” But no, instead of being constrained by the whims of a single season, UNIQLO U unveils “Future Layers.” 

Shop New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Have Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, overseers of both French fashion house Lemaire and UNIQLO U, cracked the future of layering, as this collection's name suggests? Yes, but they did that a long time ago.

One of the many things that makes UNIQLO U (and Lemaire, for that matter) distinct isn’t only its tasteful individual designs, but how they are so astutely mixed and matched for a satisfying blending of colors and textures. 

Uniqlo
1 / 11

UNIQLO U “Future Layers,” arriving globally on September 26, is yet another investigation into the art of layering. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This season, it is suggested that an overwashed dark grey T-shirt be layered beneath a navy twill work shirt and a dark grey puffer jacket with a boxy caccoonig shape and unusually clean lines for puffy insulated outerwear. Alternatively, you could try tucking that oversized twill shirt into wide-leg brown slacks, unbutton a little so your white tee pokes out, and throw a water-repellent oversized long coat atop. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These are the styling methods of UNIQLO U. It might sound like an excessive bundle of clothing, but the brand’s muted colors and streamlined cuts make it all work together harmoniously.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Furthermore, that plain wearability makes these clothes pretty trend-resistant. That's the thing about UNIQLO, and its other high-end designer-led diffusion lines, the genius simplicity of it all. These are basic, real clothes done brilliantly.

So brilliantly that we've gone as far as to call UNIQLO the anti-fast fashion fast fashion brand.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • AG Jeans Has Denim Down to a Fine Art
  • How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • This Satisfyingly Textural Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Work of Art
  • “Art on Wheels”: A Day With the Coolest Donks in Miami
  • Nike’s State-Of-The-Art Air Max Sneaker Goes Reptile (Again)
What To Read Next
  • Highsnobiety & XL EXTRALIGHT® Love New York
  • Softness as a Sharp Sneaker Edge (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Balance Sneakers as Piercing as a Tiger’s Eyes
  • New Balance’s Trail Shoe Is the Anti-Dad Sneaker
  • Nike’s Hardy Duck Boot Is Surprisingly Cozy
  • UNIQLO U Has Cracked the Art of Layering
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now