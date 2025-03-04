Good Layering Equals Good Outfits. UNIQLO U SS25 Is Proof

If you ever need proof that good layering equals good outfits, then look no further than UNIQLO U Spring/Summer 2025.

The latest collection by co-creative directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran (the same duo that's behind Parisian fashion label Lemaire), is titled “Layers of Spring” and is designed so you can simultaneously wear as much of it as possible.

Outerwear is cut in oversized shapes and new, light fabrics are deployed, making it easy to layer pieces atop each other without getting bogged down in heavy materials during the warmer seasons.

In the collection campaign, for example, a military-esque parka jacket is worn over a blazer, which is worn over a sweater, which is placed on top of a t-shirt. And despite all those clothes being worn at once, it still looks like a light, breezy summer-appriate look.

Plus, thanks to UNIQLO U’s typically clean lines and minimal color palette, the OTT layering in this campaign doesn't appear to be, well, OTT.

Focusing especially on pastel colors for the warmer months, this is a concise collection by UNIQLO U’s typical standards: 19 women's items and 19 men's items.

The full selection is set to arrive on March 20, in-store and online from UNIQLO's website.