Real Clothes But Better in UNIQLO U FW24 (EXCLUSIVE)

For UNIQLO U's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, co-creative directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran again turned out great, real clothes. But it's all kicked up a notch by extra excellent styling.

Yes, the UNIQLO U FW24 lookbook is especially packed with sublime single-tone looks of unmitigated steeze.

We're talking stone-hued shackets over knit turtlenecks, sandy T-shirts atop pleated slacks, and more than a few lichen looks that stack no-brainer coat over no-brainer cardigan over no-brainer shirt.

Good looks aside, though, UNIQLO U is all about the clothes at its core. And the clothes are very good.

All the signature UNIQLO U bits return for FW24, from boxy tees to straight-leg trousers made of an all-season cotton twill. That's the stuff you know and love, the stuff that's very Lemaire-coded and very classic.

High necks, short lengths, zippers where necessary, and more carrot cuts than a farmer's market: UNIQLO U is nothing if not effortless and FW24 might be the most effortlessly stylish affair yet. UNIQLO U really does get better every season though, so expect next summer to really come correct.

Speaking of coming correct, UNIQLO's bag game is unmatched in the realm of casual fashion and UNIQLO U FW24 ups the ante with dual-purpose roll-top totes and cleverly flatted crossbody bags that smooth out 'QLO's signature stash situation.

UNIQLO U's excellence is relative to a key UNIQLO strength.

The Japanese fashion juggernaut is unmatched in collaborative cleverness, luring luxury designers like JW Anderson and utilitarian makers like Engineered Garments into its world without any of it ever feeling contrived.

Like, why is Clare Waight Keller taking on a role as UNIQLO's mainline creative director? Because at the core of it all is a simple desire for real clothes. It's just that, for the past several seasons at UNIQLO U, Lemaire and Tran have been doing real clothes better than anyone else.