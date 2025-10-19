Sharply-Dressed Skate Shoes With a Nutty Twist

According to Vans, its new point-toe skate shoes are "ready for anything," including a post-session dinner at a classy restaurant. Maybe.

Vans has redesigned its classic Authentic sneaker, creating a new version with almond-shaped toes.

It's still the same Authentic as before, featuring the standard skate-ready waffle soles. It's just dressier now.

Arriving in classic off-white and black schemes, the Authentic Almond sneaker even features sturdy canvas uppers, which honestly resemble velvety suede. Between the timeless colors and premium textures, the Vans shoe only ventures further into dress shoe territory.

Vans

But even with the new suit and sharper toes, it's still very much a skate shoe at the end of the day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Priced at just $75, the Vans Authentic Almond sneaker is now available on the brand's website in calm "Marshmallow" and "Black" color options.

It joins a growing collection of dressier styles from the skateboarding giant, which includes fine leather Authentic sneakers, elegant boat shoes, and even skate loafers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty