Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sharply-Dressed Skate Shoes With a Nutty Twist

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

According to Vans, its new point-toe skate shoes are "ready for anything," including a post-session dinner at a classy restaurant. Maybe.

Vans has redesigned its classic Authentic sneaker, creating a new version with almond-shaped toes.

Shop Vans

It's still the same Authentic as before, featuring the standard skate-ready waffle soles. It's just dressier now.

Arriving in classic off-white and black schemes, the Authentic Almond sneaker even features sturdy canvas uppers, which honestly resemble velvety suede. Between the timeless colors and premium textures, the Vans shoe only ventures further into dress shoe territory.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But even with the new suit and sharper toes, it's still very much a skate shoe at the end of the day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Priced at just $75, the Vans Authentic Almond sneaker is now available on the brand's website in calm "Marshmallow" and "Black" color options.

It joins a growing collection of dressier styles from the skateboarding giant, which includes fine leather Authentic sneakers, elegant boat shoes, and even skate loafers.

Shop Vans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Skate Shoes Built Like a Bulletproof Tank
  • Vans' Quietly Luxe Skate Shoe Earns Its Spots
  • The Grandpa Swagger of Vans' Harris Tweed Skate Shoes
  • Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some
  • The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Rethinking Workwear as Artisanal "Memory-Keepers"
  • The New Balance Dad Shoes That Finally Developed Tough Skin
  • Sharply-Dressed Skate Shoes With a Nutty Twist
  • Nike's Wildly Flavorful Air Force 1 Sneaker Literally Eats
  • 27 Years Ago, Jil Sander's PUMA Was Ahead of the Curve. Now, It's Right on Time
  • Stitching Artisanal Leather Onto Old Truck Tarpaulin
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now