Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Most Elegant of Boat Shoes by None Other Than… Vans?

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 4

It has become quite apparent that Vans’ classic skate sneakers are footwear's next big muse, with everyone from Miuccia Prada to Jonathan Anderson having honored the Californian label’s signature slender silhouettes.

While the world copies Vans, however, the Californian brand itself is busy doing everything but. Mary Janes, Penny loafers, and even boat shoes, in the form of its latest Kooka model, are hot on the agenda, to somewhat surprising avail. 

Shop Vans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though not the first contribution by Vans to the mariner moccasin genre, this monocolored, semi-canvas boat shoe style may be its simplest, most effective one yet. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The quasi-cork sole and rope-like lace fixtures amp up the casual preppiness of the Kooka, whereas its elegant all-black and part-leather upper lend it a more refined, almost dressy quality.

As of now, the Vans Kooka release is limited to select Japanese retailers and a few outside-addresses, priced around $200. Looking as good as they do, it'd be a shame not to let them cross into international waters.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

An old sailor's tale has it that when footwear came for its signature design, Vans jumped ship — only to climb on another one.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean
  • A Safe Pair of Impossible, Beautiful, Blue Suede Vans Skate Shoes
  • Beyond the Waterproof Boat Shoe
  • When Vans’ Skate Shoes Go Understated Punk
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Y-3's "Handpainted" Take on an All-Powerful Sneaker Is a Brushstroke of Genius
  • Refresh Your Rhythm: Stef Dag’s Guide To Chewing Through the Noise of NYC
  • Union LA’s Chris Gibbs on the Golden Era of Japanese Streetwear in America
  • $1,200 Sexed-up Flip-Flops
  • Oakley's Meta A.I. Glasses Offer Far More Than 20/20 Vision
  • A Most Elegant of Boat Shoes by None Other Than… Vans?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now