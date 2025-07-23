A Most Elegant of Boat Shoes by None Other Than… Vans?

It has become quite apparent that Vans’ classic skate sneakers are footwear's next big muse, with everyone from Miuccia Prada to Jonathan Anderson having honored the Californian label’s signature slender silhouettes.

While the world copies Vans, however, the Californian brand itself is busy doing everything but. Mary Janes, Penny loafers, and even boat shoes, in the form of its latest Kooka model, are hot on the agenda, to somewhat surprising avail.

Though not the first contribution by Vans to the mariner moccasin genre, this monocolored, semi-canvas boat shoe style may be its simplest, most effective one yet.

The quasi-cork sole and rope-like lace fixtures amp up the casual preppiness of the Kooka, whereas its elegant all-black and part-leather upper lend it a more refined, almost dressy quality.

As of now, the Vans Kooka release is limited to select Japanese retailers and a few outside-addresses, priced around $200. Looking as good as they do, it'd be a shame not to let them cross into international waters.

An old sailor's tale has it that when footwear came for its signature design, Vans jumped ship — only to climb on another one.

