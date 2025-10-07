Vans' Pre-Aged Its Best Skate Shoe to Lived-In Leather Perfection

Vans' leather Authentic skate shoe looks like it has survived a few sessions over the years. But it's actually brand-new. It just looks old.

Van's premium Authentic shoe features aged leather uppers, alongside a thick cream-colored sole, complete with distressing for a genuine vintage-style look.

The latest Authentic is another win for the "worn-in" sneaker craze. Lately, brands have been dropping classic sneakers that look as if they've been sitting in the basement for years, but in reality, they're fresh out of the oven.

Some vintage-flavored sneakers spotted this year included faded Sambas and Nike soccer shoes with cracked leather. Vans even designed a luxe skate shoe that resembles a vintage Chanel bag, that you can shred in.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Vans Premium Authentic skate shoe certainly checks the box with its literally classic design, almost as if it had made it through a couple of falls and trick attempts. And even then, it still looks quite good after it all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Makes you wonder how it'll look with some actual age and thrashing.

Priced at ¥ 12,650, or $83, the Vans Premium Authentic "Aged Leather" sneaker is now available on Vans Japan's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty