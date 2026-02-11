Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Stunning Slip-On Boat Shoe Skates On Water

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans, having already mastered the world of skating, is ready to dominate the water, too. The skatewear brand's 2-Eyelet Boat Shoe is an uncharacteristically preppy slip-on that embodies the full nautical spirit of a true deck stomper. 

From the supple leather upper to the moccasin-style toe, this luxe boat shoe looks the part in full.

In fact, there would be no sign that this shoe hailed from a skatewear brand if it weren't for the signature waffle outsole that grounds all of Vans' most classic makes. On land or water, this boat shoe is still made to shred. Some things just never change.

Available on the Vans website for $90, the 2-Eyelet Boat Shoe is a preppy stunner by any standard, but especially within the context of Vans' established skate universe. It's like the spirit of Sperry came in and took over the whole operation.

Ramps? Understood as part of the Vans wheelhouse. Heck, even runways have become an integral part of the Vans terrains. (Shout out to SZA.) But boats? That's just undeniably different.

In general, Vans gets real funky with it. Weird shoes? Just another day for the king of the skate park. 

But a simple boat shoe is so regular, normal even, that it might just be the strangest thing Vans has done.

In an era where fusion footwear is not just welcomed, but expected, a prepped-up Vans boat shoe is lowkey the most on-brand, off-brand thing Vans could do.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
