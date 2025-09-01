Vans x Engineered Garments Is Lowkey Luxe & Proudly Mismatched

Vans’ premium OTW line has teamed up with Engineered Garments to create slip-on shoes that are purposefully mismatched.

The collaborative OTW by Vans x Engineered Garments Classic Slip-On sneaker draws its concept from an old Vans advert where a skater wore two different-colored Authentic shoes and then swapped one with a friend.

Japanese brand Engineered Garments runs with that mischievous spirit via asymmetry, making the color-blocking on the left shoe different from the right.

This trick is pulled in two disparate colorways. In red/navy, the differences between the two sides are clear to see. However, in a black/blue palette, you have to look a little closer to find Engineered Garments’ quirky color blocking.

Because this sits under OTW by Vans, the build gets the upscale treatment. You get crisp canvas, clean contrast stitching, sharp sidewall tape, and that archival skateboard heel badge as a wink to Vans’ vast heritage.

The OTW by Vans x Engineered Garments Classic Slip-On, available now for $105 via Vans’ website, is the latest in a string of collaborations for Vans' experimental diffusion line. And it sits amongst the more plainly wearable of the lot.

Most recently, OTW linked up with artist Sterling Ruby to create mules that look like a Cybertruck, and before that, there were handsome trail shoes, wacko skate shoes, and techy knitted materials. OTW by Vans is truly a fashion-facing skate lab.

