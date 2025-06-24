Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Premium Trail Shoes Now

Skates shoes made into trail sneakers? Vans makes it so.

Vans has taken its most classic models from the skate park to the great outdoors for a new "Trail Pack."

Vans has offered trail shoes before. But the latest Trail Pack is a product of Vans' OTW imprint, which is known for its more experimental designs and top-tier materials. So, expect premium, hiking-ready shoes from this collection.

The Vans OTW pack includes the Speed Trail, Half Cab 33 Trail, and Old Skool 36 Trail, essentially outdoor-ified versions of the iconic Old Skool and Half Cab models.

Vans has designed these classics with features ready for all terrains and weather, like chunked-up, durable Vibram soles, waterproof uppers, and practical details like pull tabs and easy shoelace systems.

On the surface, the Vans Trail sneakers look quite good, too (regular business for the fashionable OTW line). The Half Cab 33 Trail Vibram sneaker arrives in this vibrant, two-tone colorway, while the Speed Trail Vibram's stylish, suede-like uppers are splashed in earthy browns and cream whites.

In the mood for hiking-prepped skate shoes? The Trail Pack shoes are now available on the Vans' website, priced between $145 - $165.

