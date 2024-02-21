Sign up to never miss a drop
Vans' Premium Label Is Taking the Past & Making It Better

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Vans OTW / Jack Bridgland

If you weren’t around when we first talked about OTW, Vans’ premium label formerly called the Vault, here’s everything you need to know: It’s Van’s, but more refined, and full of callbacks to the Vans that started it all.

OTW is a nostalgic look back at Vans’ skateboarding beginnings, but fused with the fabrics, textures, and patterns of the contemporary era.

Take Vans’ new look OTW Half Cab, for instance, a take on a skate sneaker first released back in 1992 that arrives with a glow-up for 32-years on by way of a chunky Vibram midsole, a concoction of suede and mesh on the upper, and a reinforced rubber casing around the outsole.

Then there’s the OTW Old Skool, a modernized iteration of a bonafide icon from the Vans arsenal. 

Vans OTW / Jack Bridgland

Where the OG Vans Old Skool comes with a canvas upper that sits atop the brand’s signature Waffle outsole, OTW’s new take reinvents the shoe with a luxury Engineered Knit upper and a more muted off-white midsole.

Vans OTW Season 1, which is the work of Vans’ creative director, Ian Ginoza, also features a handful of new silhouettes for 2024 that have each been inspired by the brand’s archives.

Plus, there’s also a range of splendor apparel, which means you can go full head-to-toe in Vans OTW, if you so wish.

OTW is a present-day and more high-end look at some of Vans’ archetypal and still ever-popular styles.

Sure, OTW might look a little too clean to skate in and it might not have the same grittiness as an OG Vans shoe does, but, put bluntly: OTW is taking the past and making it better.

Image on Highsnobiety
