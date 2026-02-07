Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Exquisite Leather Skate Slipper Is as Tough as It Is Cozy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

At Vans, anything is possible, from "Chanel" Old Skool sneakers to exquisite leather skate slippers.

Yes, you read that right.

Vans' very own slippers, a.k.a. the Mountain Mule, are as cozy as your favorite house slip-ons and as tough as the brand's most rugged models.

For starters, the label installed snow-boot-level insulation in its mules, there to keep the toes warm in chilly conditions. And don't be fooled by those thin soles. They actually feature lug traction on the bottoms, meaning they provide excellent grip on surfaces.

Vans has wrapped this mix of rugged and comfy touches in a luxe leather design that looks almost too good for anything flexing in the living room.

What's more, Vans offers the Mountain Mule in stylish colorways, including black and brown, which are now available on its website for $70.

Vans may have started as a skateboarding brand, but the label continues to show that it's so much more. Its slip-on game, in particular, only gets better, and we're not talking about the iconic Slip-On skate shoe.

While we're at it, anyone in the mood for some Birkenstock-coded skate mules?

