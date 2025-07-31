Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ Cookie-Butter Slip-on Is a Yummy Hybrid Skate Clog

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans harbors no ill mule. That is to say, the skatewear brand is making such immaculate slip-on shoes that one could forget mules weren't even an initial offering from Vans.

In terms of textiles, the Vans' Harbor Mule VR3 wears a smooth suede upper with a cushy midsole. And like most Vans shoes, the Harbor mule rocks a standard rubber outsole, which gives the casual clog shoe some needed grip — no slipping and sliding around these parts. 

The slip-on's buttery brown colorway also gives the Harbor mule a touch of cookie butter-esque tastiness. Vans' Harbor Mule VR3, available on the Vans website for $85, is both a shoe and a slide, AKA the best of both worlds.

This fusion blend plays into the hybrid shoe hype that Vans has been leaning into, like a lot, lately. 

Blended Vans take many forms, including Mary Janes and dressy loafers. But plenty of Vans hybrid shoes maintain the simple sneaker quintessence that Vans has established, like the Old Skool mule, which, as the name suggests, looks like a Vans Old Skool sneaker sans heel.

Then there's the collapsible heel Vans Authentic, which can be worn as a sneaker or a slip-on. But the Harbor V93 mule looks like it came from its own, extremely cozy universe. And that's on versatility.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
