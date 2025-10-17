Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Fluff-tastic Vans Sneaker Is Basically a Skate-able Sweater

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' answer to the season's crisp weather is simple: thrashable sweaters for your feet.

The brand has redesigned its classic Old Skool skate shoe with shaggy jacquard knit uppers, creating this ultra-cozy version of the model just in time for the transitioning weather.

The Vans sneaker is honestly a bowl of pleasing premium materials, offering smooth suede touches, a creamy leather lining, and a slick reflective tongue in addition to its sweater-like uppers.

Vans has produced some other nice and warm skate shoes, including pairs wrapped in shaggy suede and even checkered knit sweaters. The latest Old Skool 36 sneakers, however, stand out more with their design and make.

The shoes come from the mind of Tokyo Design Collective. This design team marries high-end materials and Japanese craftsmanship to create these impressive new versions of Vans' classic sneakers. Some examples of the team's work? TDC has whipped up everything from ultra-breathable skate shoes to beautifully distressed Super Lowpro sneakers.

Now, thanks to the TDC, we have the ultimate, skate-able solution to chilly days.

For those looking to keep their toes warm during sessions, the jacquard knit Premium Old Skool 36 sneaker is now available on Vans Japan's website in "Grey Olive" and "Fiery Coral" colorways. They each come with a ¥14,300 price tag, which is approximately $95.

