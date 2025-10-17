This Fluff-tastic Vans Sneaker Is Basically a Skate-able Sweater

Vans' answer to the season's crisp weather is simple: thrashable sweaters for your feet.

The brand has redesigned its classic Old Skool skate shoe with shaggy jacquard knit uppers, creating this ultra-cozy version of the model just in time for the transitioning weather.

The Vans sneaker is honestly a bowl of pleasing premium materials, offering smooth suede touches, a creamy leather lining, and a slick reflective tongue in addition to its sweater-like uppers.

Vans has produced some other nice and warm skate shoes, including pairs wrapped in shaggy suede and even checkered knit sweaters. The latest Old Skool 36 sneakers, however, stand out more with their design and make.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoes come from the mind of Tokyo Design Collective. This design team marries high-end materials and Japanese craftsmanship to create these impressive new versions of Vans' classic sneakers. Some examples of the team's work? TDC has whipped up everything from ultra-breathable skate shoes to beautifully distressed Super Lowpro sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, thanks to the TDC, we have the ultimate, skate-able solution to chilly days.

For those looking to keep their toes warm during sessions, the jacquard knit Premium Old Skool 36 sneaker is now available on Vans Japan's website in "Grey Olive" and "Fiery Coral" colorways. They each come with a ¥14,300 price tag, which is approximately $95.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty