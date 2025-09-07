Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans' Hairy Skate Shoe Is a Sweater You Can Thrash

Written by Tayler Adigun
vans
Chilly weather? No problem for the Vans Authentic sneaker.

Vans Premium turned a classic skate shoe into a sweater for your feet. Where classic Vans Authentic sneakers wear canvas or leather uppers, this Hairy Suede Authentic is completely furred out.



In addition to the hairy suede upper, the Vans Authentic sneaker features a shiny, thick sidewall that's noticeably glossier than standard Authentic sneakers.

More and more, though, Vans has been making a point to elevate its tried and true classics like the Authentic and the Old Skool sneakers. And this Premium Authentic sneaker, available on the Vans website for $90, is bigger than the skatepark program. And the same can be said about Vans at large. 

A wise choice, considering Vans has to compete with a sea of low-profile luxury sneakers that bite off Vans' signature skatewear steez. 

This looks like Dior’s floral embroidered Vans and Bottega Veneta's luxe leather slip-on Sawyer Sneaker. The high-style skate park is getting a bit crowded.

But don't worry. Vans matches that copycat energy often. And well.

In fact, Vans' ability to bring a fashion-hungry energy to decidedly rugged sneakers like its Goyard-inspired thrashers and Chanel-ish Old Skools is a practice the skatewear brand has down to a science. A sold-out one, at that.


