In Awe of Vans' Very New-School Old Skool Mule

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

You know Vans' skate shoes. Everyone's seen these sneakers. But what if they had their heel lopped off?

That's the premise behind Vans' Old Skool mule, basically.

One in a long line of luscious Vans' skate shoe mules and only one of several excellent silhouettes to release as part of Vans' higher-end Premium program, the Old Skool mule is exactly how it sounds.

Take a classic Vans sneaker and make it backless. Done.

Whereas some of Vans' recent shoes are totally fresh styles and all-new styles, the Old Skool Mule is a slip-on Old Skool. And not even of the Vans Slip-On variety.

Offered in classic blue or white colorways, the Old Skool mule is the shoe you know other than its lack of heel. It has laces, that waffle sole, a leather Jazz Stripe.

So why make it a mule at all?

Hard to defend if you're anti-ease but otherwise, it only adds a little bit of extra flavor to an otherwise classic sneaker. Nothing wrong with that. Sure, not exactly something you want to skate but by now, all of Vans' skate shoes are certified lifestyle classics save for its most functional.

According to Vans' website, where the Old Skool mule is available for a mere $90, nearly 100 people have purchased the Old Skool mule in recent hours.

Just goes to show that sometimes the biggest improvements are really small ones.

Aerin Daniel
News Contributor
