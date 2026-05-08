Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Wears the Finest (& Flyest) Knitwear

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

One of Nike's most classic sneakers is even cozier in 2026, thanks to a Flyknit makeover.

That's right. Nike has decked out the latest LD-1000 in its famous Flyknit technology, giving the runner a taste of the brand's incredibly breathable, durable material for the summer season.

Shop Nike

Besides being this featherlight fabric with high strength, Flyknit also looks pretty good on Nike's sneakers. It creates this nice textural design for the models. Nike's Air Force 1s and even the Mind 002 sneaker have certainly looked good in its Flyknit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The LD-1000 cleans up quite well with it, too. Nike has pretty much stripped down the uppers, removing the Swoosh and leaving plenty of room for the knit tech to shine. However, it does keep some signature touches, like the iconic Waffle soles and general slim shape.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Flyknit pairs are but another stylish addition to the collection. Nike's LD-1000 has enjoyed a pretty fashionable revival overall, complete with bold Stüssy transformations, surprisingly colorful COMME des GARÇONS outfits, and even all-leather spins from Aritzia.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, it's out here wearing Nike's finest and flyest knits.

Priced at $115, the Nike LD-1000 sneaker is now available on the brand's website in black and white colorways.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Leave It to Kith To Make “Linen” Air Maxes This Good
  • Nike's Cold-Blooded Crocodile Tennis Sneaker Is Too Luxe for the Courts
  • Nike & A’ja Wilson's Pink Encore Is Impossible to Ignore
  • Nike’s Iced-Out Air Forces Are Invisible (Again)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Thickest Slide Is Basically a High-Heel Sandal
  • Nike’s Favorite Staple Sneaker Is Running on Horsepower
  • New Balance's Clean Dad Sneaker Made an Old Grey Outfit New Again
  • adidas' Cutest Mary Jane Sneaker Has a Studded Punk Alter Ego
  • We Partied With Sage Elsesser at NYC’s Coolest Listening Room
  • Nike’s Classy Tennis Sneaker Makes Even Towels Look Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now