Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Wears the Finest (& Flyest) Knitwear

One of Nike's most classic sneakers is even cozier in 2026, thanks to a Flyknit makeover.

That's right. Nike has decked out the latest LD-1000 in its famous Flyknit technology, giving the runner a taste of the brand's incredibly breathable, durable material for the summer season.

Besides being this featherlight fabric with high strength, Flyknit also looks pretty good on Nike's sneakers. It creates this nice textural design for the models. Nike's Air Force 1s and even the Mind 002 sneaker have certainly looked good in its Flyknit.

The LD-1000 cleans up quite well with it, too. Nike has pretty much stripped down the uppers, removing the Swoosh and leaving plenty of room for the knit tech to shine. However, it does keep some signature touches, like the iconic Waffle soles and general slim shape.

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The Flyknit pairs are but another stylish addition to the collection. Nike's LD-1000 has enjoyed a pretty fashionable revival overall, complete with bold Stüssy transformations, surprisingly colorful COMME des GARÇONS outfits, and even all-leather spins from Aritzia.

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Now, it's out here wearing Nike's finest and flyest knits.

Priced at $115, the Nike LD-1000 sneaker is now available on the brand's website in black and white colorways.

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