Highsnobiety
Made From a Single Piece of Leather, Vans' Skate Shoe Goes Luxe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
If any skatewear brand could make the stars align, it's Vans. And Vans OTW, the skatewear brand's premium sub-label, just punctured one of its most iconic sneaker silhouettes. 

The Vans OTW One Piece Authentic sneaker wears a perforated star pattern throughout the upper, offering excellent breathability and texture. Plus it just looks super sick. When it comes to sleek skate sneakers, Vans quite literally hangs the moon and the stars.

Vans' One Piece sneaker is made from a single piece of leather instead of stitched panels, as you would see with other standard Vans sneakers. Hence the "One Piece" name.

The Vans One Piece Authentic sneaker also has a Vibram outsole, which adds a premium, heavy-duty touch to the sneaker.

On the inside, the sneaker boasts an extra-cushy Sola Foam insole made from natural plant materials. The geometric cutouts at the upper offer some rakish contrast to the sneaker's luxe leather upper that's both rugged and refined.

In the past, Vans has ventilated some of its signature sneaker silhouettes like with its perforated leather slip-on and the Premium Old Skool Knit sneaker. But this is by far the most distinct and, dare I say, stylish rendering of the concept.

Available on the Vans website for $115, the One-Piece Authentic sneaker comes in black and white, which offers a strong day-to-night rockstar vibe.

Even with its sturdy outsole and full-grain leather upper, the One Piece sneaker still has Vans' signature slash-happy steez.

Although I'm not sure how skating in a sneaker covered in holes will feel, even if said holes are shaped like cool little stars.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
