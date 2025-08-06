Vans' Painted Skate Shoe Is Abstract Art

More than shoes, Vans makes art. There's truly no better testament to this statement than the deliciously abstract Vans OTW x S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Authentic Vibram-soled skate sneaker.

In collaboration with Ruby's ready-to-wear clothing brand S.R. Studio. LA. CA., Vans' OTW line turned the humble Authentic skate shoe into a wearable work of art.

Up top, the Authentic's lemon-yellow upper is splattered with paint-like marks throughout, which are reminiscent of an abstract painting you'd see at The Broad… or Wiz Khalifa's archive. Black and yellow n'such. Instead of traditional laces, the Vans Authentic skate shoe rocks the S.R. Studio. LA. CA. lettering throughout. Think of it as the artist's signature that ties (literally) everything together.

Instead of Vans' standard waffle outsole, the S.R. Studio LA, CA Vans sneaker wears a Vibram outsole. This gives the shoe additional grip and durability. Because all art and no function does not a good Vans sneaker make.

Available on the Vans website August 14 for $133, Ruby’s Vans Authentic is joined by an Old Skool sneaker in the same paint-splatter treatment for $144.

This particular collaboration is exclusive to the Old Skool and Authentic silhouettes, but S.R. Studio. LA. CA. has dabbled with some other staple Vans makes in the past. Vans’ Sk8-Hi and Slip-on models have also gotten the S.R. Studio. LA. CA. treatment.

So who knows, maybe the abstract excellence of this collab will make its way to more Vans silhouettes in the future.

