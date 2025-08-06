Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Painted Skate Shoe Is Abstract Art

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
vans
1 / 3

More than shoes, Vans makes art. There's truly no better testament to this statement than the deliciously abstract Vans OTW x S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Authentic Vibram-soled skate sneaker.

In collaboration with Ruby's ready-to-wear clothing brand S.R. Studio. LA. CA., Vans' OTW line turned the humble Authentic skate shoe into a wearable work of art.

Shop Vans Here

Up top, the Authentic's lemon-yellow upper is splattered with paint-like marks throughout, which are reminiscent of an abstract painting you'd see at The Broad… or Wiz Khalifa's archive. Black and yellow n'such. Instead of traditional laces, the Vans Authentic skate shoe rocks the S.R. Studio. LA. CA. lettering throughout. Think of it as the artist's signature that ties (literally) everything together. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Instead of Vans' standard waffle outsole, the S.R. Studio LA, CA Vans sneaker wears a Vibram outsole. This gives the shoe additional grip and durability. Because all art and no function does not a good Vans sneaker make.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on the Vans website August 14 for $133, Ruby’s Vans Authentic is joined by an Old Skool sneaker in the same paint-splatter treatment for $144.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This particular collaboration is exclusive to the Old Skool and Authentic silhouettes, but S.R. Studio. LA. CA. has dabbled with some other staple Vans makes in the past. Vans’ Sk8-Hi and Slip-on models have also gotten the S.R. Studio. LA. CA. treatment. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So who knows, maybe the abstract excellence of this collab will make its way to more Vans silhouettes in the future.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
41424446

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Prestigious Trail Shoes Now
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Painted Skate Shoe Is Abstract Art
  • J.Lindeberg x Kangol's Culture-Shifting Crossover is Par For The Course
  • This Semi-Streetwear Pioneer Is Nearly a Quarter-Century Old — It's Time to Grow Up (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog But Wearing Timbs
  • 10 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
  • Only Roger Federer Makes Tennis Shoes Literally Fire
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now