The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Vans’ new Authentic 44 sneaker has a split personality. 

On one side of the classic skate shoe is a kitsch, floral pattern. It’s cute and a little rustic. However, the same can’t be said for the rest of the shoe. 

A barbed wire print covers clashing panels on the upper of this deck shoe. It’s a harsh vibe shift. 

This sneaker lands under the Vans Premium line, dedicated to reworking classics with higher-spec materials and subtle design details. They're shoes with the same SoCal personality, but in a sharper execution.

The cotton laces add an extra touch of class. And the midsole stays true to its roots with that slight inward curve, which is a detail skaters loved for board feel back in the day. 

These Vans’ Premium Authentic 44 sneakers officially drop on July 8 via Vans' website. And they come with another, slightly less brash, two-patterned shoe.

The floral/barbed-wire Vans Authentic’s counterpart has trippy checkerboard stripes up the front with straight lines at the back. It still clashes different prints together, but it’s a little more conventional.  

  The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans' Premium Skate Shoe
