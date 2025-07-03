The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe

Vans’ new Authentic 44 sneaker has a split personality.

On one side of the classic skate shoe is a kitsch, floral pattern. It’s cute and a little rustic. However, the same can’t be said for the rest of the shoe.

A barbed wire print covers clashing panels on the upper of this deck shoe. It’s a harsh vibe shift.

This sneaker lands under the Vans Premium line, dedicated to reworking classics with higher-spec materials and subtle design details. They're shoes with the same SoCal personality, but in a sharper execution.

Vans 1 / 3

The cotton laces add an extra touch of class. And the midsole stays true to its roots with that slight inward curve, which is a detail skaters loved for board feel back in the day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These Vans’ Premium Authentic 44 sneakers officially drop on July 8 via Vans' website. And they come with another, slightly less brash, two-patterned shoe.

The floral/barbed-wire Vans Authentic’s counterpart has trippy checkerboard stripes up the front with straight lines at the back. It still clashes different prints together, but it’s a little more conventional.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.