Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Gnarly Neon Sneaker Is the Best Type of Contradiction

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

How is it that Vans' darkest sneaker is also its brightest? Well, when it comes to the skate house's luxury options, juxtapositions are basically the name of the game. The Vans Premium Reissue 44 is no exception.

Firstly, the blacked-out toe box isn't just dark, it's also made with a luxe velvet-ish material that gives the shoe some visual and textural depth. 

shop vans here

This dapper harmony is swiftly interrupted with a neon green midfoot that, if we're going by the basic rules of coordination, shouldn't work. But it just does.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

White stitching and a matching outsole round out the sneakers' color scheme, though that's pretty par for the course when it comes to Vans' bevy of Authentic sneakers.

Beyond that, this mixed-and-mingled thrasher, available on the Vans website, is the wearable embodiment of a cohesive contradiction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's both one of the brightest and the darkest shredders to come from the Vans wheelhouse. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, duality has been the cornerstone of Vans' luxury outputs for a while now. Typically, though, this contrast manifests as worn-down uppers, paired with blingy Chanel-esque detailing or a skate boot adorned with a hodgepodge of wilderness prints. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But this chiaroscuro concoction of light and dark is Vans' pre-eminent display of footwear incongruity.

shop vans here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Most Rugged Trail Sneaker Looks Good Even in Survival Mode
  • In Gorgeous Tonal Pony Hair, Vans’ Authentic Goes Quiet Luxury
  • Vans’ Punkest Shredder Looks Better With a Sweater
  • Leave It to Vans To Put Grandma’s Best Crochet Blankets on Skate Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s *Other* Dad Shoe Is a Tasteful Tonal Treat
  • In Chocolatey Leather, These Bubble-Soled Nikes Prove They Scrub Up Nicely
  • No One Saw Thom Browne's ASICS Sneakers Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Nike Classic's Perfectly Polychrome Colorway Deserves an Olympic Gold Medal
  • New Balance's Super Slim Hiking Shoe Isn't Scared to Get a Lil Weird with It
  • Vans' Gnarly Neon Sneaker Is the Best Type of Contradiction
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now