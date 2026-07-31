Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

This New Balance Collab Is a Trail Shoe, Dad Shoe & Sci-Fi Prototype All In One

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Action Bronson has never been interested in keeping things predictable. The Queens rapper and creative has spent years building BAKLAVA into something that feels bigger than just a label, a world full of unexpected references with a distinctly personal point of view.

Now, that vision is landing on a sneaker. The New Balance 2811 marks the first original silhouette created through Bronson’s ongoing partnership with the brand, moving beyond the usual collaboration formula of reworking an existing model. More than 12 times over, we might add. 

shop baklava x new-balance 2811
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The 2811 feels exactly how you’d expect an Action Bronson sneaker to feel, a little over-the-top yet somehow perfectly put together. It takes the chunky runner obsession of the moment and cranks the dial up, mixing exaggerated proportions with the kind of unexpected details that demand a double-take.

It’s no bog-standard retro runner either, in fact, it’s the accumulation of a hiking shoe, a dad shoe, and a futuristic prototype all mashed together. The layered construction and playful color choices give it a personality that feels pulled straight from the BAKLAVA universe.

BAKLAVA
1 / 3

The cushioned underfoot is the only bit of this beauty that’s borrowed from most other New Balance’s out there. The rest is all new. The fun colorway helps too, with an upper drenched in greens, teals and blues, this is as summer ready as sneakers come. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A limited run was handed out at their recent Brooklyn launch, and unsurprisingly, some pairs have already started popping up on resale platforms for a hefty markup ahead of the wider release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In a sea of safe collaborations, the 2811 is a reminder that sneakers are at their best when they have a little personality.

shop new balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Fresh Cortado Is Brewed to Perfection in Tokyo
  • New Balance Is Sneakily Becoming a Basketball Sneaker Powerhouse
  • JJJJound's Darkest Dad Shoe Dives Into the Cosmos
  • New Balance’s Dunk-Coded Skate Shoe Is a Chill Guy
  • This New Balance Sneaker Is Proof a Good Dad Shoe Can Be Both Techy & Cutesy
What To Read Next
  • Montirex Goes Behind the Grind
  • This New Balance Collab Is a Trail Shoe, Dad Shoe & Sci-Fi Prototype All In One
  • This Fresh Cortado Is Brewed to Perfection in Tokyo
  • Nike's Milky White Air Rift Stands Two Toes Down
  • Only Japanese Racing Nerds Truly Understand This TAG Heuer
  • Vans' Simple Authentic Sneaker Trades the Skatepark For the Tennis Court
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now