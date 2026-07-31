This New Balance Collab Is a Trail Shoe, Dad Shoe & Sci-Fi Prototype All In One

Action Bronson has never been interested in keeping things predictable. The Queens rapper and creative has spent years building BAKLAVA into something that feels bigger than just a label, a world full of unexpected references with a distinctly personal point of view.

Now, that vision is landing on a sneaker. The New Balance 2811 marks the first original silhouette created through Bronson’s ongoing partnership with the brand, moving beyond the usual collaboration formula of reworking an existing model. More than 12 times over, we might add.

The 2811 feels exactly how you’d expect an Action Bronson sneaker to feel, a little over-the-top yet somehow perfectly put together. It takes the chunky runner obsession of the moment and cranks the dial up, mixing exaggerated proportions with the kind of unexpected details that demand a double-take.

It’s no bog-standard retro runner either, in fact, it’s the accumulation of a hiking shoe, a dad shoe, and a futuristic prototype all mashed together. The layered construction and playful color choices give it a personality that feels pulled straight from the BAKLAVA universe.

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The cushioned underfoot is the only bit of this beauty that’s borrowed from most other New Balance’s out there. The rest is all new. The fun colorway helps too, with an upper drenched in greens, teals and blues, this is as summer ready as sneakers come.

A limited run was handed out at their recent Brooklyn launch, and unsurprisingly, some pairs have already started popping up on resale platforms for a hefty markup ahead of the wider release.

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In a sea of safe collaborations, the 2811 is a reminder that sneakers are at their best when they have a little personality.

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