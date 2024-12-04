Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
GALLERY DEPT. & ASICS Go Full Margiela

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
ASICS
GALLERY DEPT.’s ASICS sneaker is very Margiela-coded. The apparel brand and sneaker giant have joined forces on an all-new silhouette that might remind sneakerheads of a certain paint-covered predecessor. 

The new Gel-K1011 comes in a few colorways, including a red-white-blue combination and a subdued, earth-toned version. 

But the real standout is the all-black iteration, which is coated in what appears to be white paint — a rakish nod to GALLERY DEPT.'s creative director Chateau Josue's artistic history.

It’s wonderfully similar to Maison Margiela's Replica Bianchetto, sneaker that’s similarly smeared with white paint. That said, GALLERY DEPT.’S Gel-K1011 has a more robust silhouette than the Bianchetto — the chunk is way more in tune with ASICS' dad shoe steez, anyway. 

This is also not the first time ASICS and GALLERY DEPT. have linked up to create a paint-splattered sneaker. 

The collaborative GT-2160 beefed up ASICS' geriatric charm with colorful paint splatters, whilst maintaining the retro-magnetism that soared ASICS' to the top ranks of the dad shoe renaissance. 

A true dream team, the pair also released an apparel collaboration that featured some bold zip-ups and glitter-adorned t-shirts. Spiffy!

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
