This Fresh Cortado Is Brewed to Perfection in Tokyo

When New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio unveiled the MT2 in July 2026, the internet reacted almost instantaneously. Fusing the bare-bones profile of the classic Minimus trail runner with a deconstructed Mary Jane character, the silhouette flooded mood boards overnight. Now, as the initial frenzy settles into genuine appreciation or criticism, the Japanese design team returns to refine its viral creation with the release of the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio TDS MT2 Cortado/Pumpernickel.

While the initial launch colors made a loud, technical splash, this new Cortado/Pumpernickel makeup easily takes the crown as the silhouette's most accomplished colorway to date.

Rich, espresso-infused tones and earth neutrals temper the avant-garde shape with a grounded palette. The result is a shoe that feels less like a shock-factor concept and more like a truly wearable rotation member.

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New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio has a history of subverting New Balance staples and creating divisive, ground-breaking silhouettes in the process. This new colorway transports this model in almost the other direction: from divisive viral sensation, to something closer to an understated staple.

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The upper centers on a deconstructed, highly breathable open-mesh and technical Ariprene base dressed in soft Cortado and Pumpernickel brown overlays. Sweeping across the open vamp is the shoe’s signature midfoot strap, featuring a clean hook-and-loop closure and a subtle, rubberized TDS logo patch that completely eliminates traditional laces.

Grounded beneath the open-air upper is a surprisingly rugged trail foundation. A protective dark brown rubber mudguard wraps the perimeter, shielding a low-profile EVA midsole that rests directly above a heavy-duty Vibram® outsole with multi-directional rounded lugs.

Ultimately, the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio TDS MT2 "Cortado/Pumpernickel" proves that a great colorway can completely redefine a radical silhouette. Who better to teach us this than the talented folks at New Balance Tokyo Design Studio?

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