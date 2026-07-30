Vans' Transparent Slip-on Bares It All

Vans is in its transparent era. Not just in the sense of being an open book (though the skate house does wear its stylistic heart on its sleeve) but also in a very literal sense.

Vans has upgraded its trusty checkered slip-on, trading in its signature opaque white base for a see-through vulcanized outer.

The classic checkered slip-on is one of the most iconic skate shoes in Vans' database, and this is largely due to the sneaker's inherent simplicity. Black and white tiles pair well with just about everything, while the slim silhouette and lace-free design make the shoe ubër easy to wear.

Its sleek, unassuming and iconic in a way that extends far beyond the quarter pipe.

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So when you have such an iconic sneaker that doesn't have to put on airs to make a statement, alterations and adjustments seem unecessary. If it ain't broke, don't fix it and such.

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That said, there is always room for enhancements, or in the case of this curiously clear slip-on, deductions.

In taking away the classic white sidewall and subbing in a translucent replacement, Vans has managed to make the simple slip-on even edgier by taking away its pigment and giving us a peek at what lies beneath.

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