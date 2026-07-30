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Vans' Transparent Slip-on Bares It All

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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Vans is in its transparent era. Not just in the sense of being an open book (though the skate house does wear its stylistic heart on its sleeve) but also in a very literal sense.

Vans has upgraded its trusty checkered slip-on, trading in its signature opaque white base for a see-through vulcanized outer.

shop vans here

The classic checkered slip-on is one of the most iconic skate shoes in Vans' database, and this is largely due to the sneaker's inherent simplicity. Black and white tiles pair well with just about everything, while the slim silhouette and lace-free design make the shoe ubër easy to wear.

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Its sleek, unassuming and iconic in a way that extends far beyond the quarter pipe.

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So when you have such an iconic sneaker that doesn't have to put on airs to make a statement, alterations and adjustments seem unecessary. If it ain't broke, don't fix it and such.

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That said, there is always room for enhancements, or in the case of this curiously clear slip-on, deductions.

In taking away the classic white sidewall and subbing in a translucent replacement, Vans has managed to make the simple slip-on even edgier by taking away its pigment and giving us a peek at what lies beneath.

shop vans here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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