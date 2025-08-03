Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Suave Skate Slip-on Looks Good as a Cowboy Boot

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour may be sadly over, but that hasn't stopped Vans from rolling out a western-themed Slip-on skate shoe.

The latest Vans Slip-on emerges with sumptuous brown suede uppers topped with an embroidered pattern reminiscent of the designs found on classic cowboy boots.

Shop Vans Sneakers

It's the classic Vans model gone cowboycore.

It's a shame the Cowboy Carter era has come to an end. These would've been perfect for the Bey-loving sneakerheads looking for something comfortable and easy, but still very much on theme for the concert.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But even for the fans looking to relive the magic days and months even after Cowboy Carter, Vans Slip-ons will pair well with merch and Beyoncé's Levi's collaboration (the two dropped tees during the tour).

Vans' Slip-on sneaker is now available in "Potting Soil/Marshmallow" on Zalando's website for £74.99 (around $98).

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • Vans Made Skate-Worthy... Leather Flip Flops?
What To Read Next
  • An Utterly Blue-tiful Colorway for Vans' High-Tech Skate Shoe
  • A Rare "Tokyo" Jordan Sneaker Gets a Sublime Reboot
  • Vans' Suave Skate Slip-on Looks Good as a Cowboy Boot
  • Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe
  • The Return of a Great Prada Sports Shoe
  • A Landmark Linkup for the UK Underground
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now