Vans' Suave Skate Slip-on Looks Good as a Cowboy Boot

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour may be sadly over, but that hasn't stopped Vans from rolling out a western-themed Slip-on skate shoe.

The latest Vans Slip-on emerges with sumptuous brown suede uppers topped with an embroidered pattern reminiscent of the designs found on classic cowboy boots.

It's the classic Vans model gone cowboycore.

It's a shame the Cowboy Carter era has come to an end. These would've been perfect for the Bey-loving sneakerheads looking for something comfortable and easy, but still very much on theme for the concert.

But even for the fans looking to relive the magic days and months even after Cowboy Carter, Vans Slip-ons will pair well with merch and Beyoncé's Levi's collaboration (the two dropped tees during the tour).

Vans

Vans' Slip-on sneaker is now available in "Potting Soil/Marshmallow" on Zalando's website for £74.99 (around $98).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty