Vans’ Hot Streak Is Only Getting Hotter (EXCLUSIVE)

Even before presenting all its wildest collaborations in a breezy Parisian showroom, Vans was the talk of the town. The skate brand has found new popularity in the indie-sleaze-infatuated fashion world, provoking a sudden flurry of luxury labels to bite Vans’ swag. But the new Louis Vuitton “Vans” that Pharrell debuted before the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway was the last straw. Vans clapped back and immediately went viral.

Vans is in a position where practically everyone — from Miu Miu to Dior to Bottega Veneta — is taking notes. Maybe it’s partially just fashion’s pendulum swinging towards a 2010s-inspired renaissance but a big factor in the Vans-aissance is just how good Vans sneakers are right now.

Just look at what it’s got cooking for Spring/Summer 2027!

The not-so-distant future includes collaborations like Rei Kawakubo protege Kei Ninomiya’s floral Vans slip-ons and a checkerboard Dover Street Market Slip-On where Kawakubo’s pioneering boutique’s logo is cleverly incorporated into the two-tone woven leather upper.

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Edgy Los Angeles label 424 reimagines Vans' most famous shoe, the Authentic, with extra-thick laces while streetwear OG BORNXRAISED preferred to doodle all over its collaborative version. These are nice updates to classic sneakers but Vans is producing the wildest stuff all on its own.

These ain’t just signature skate shoes. Inventive new models include a space-age silver slip-on built from Dyneema, the world’s strongest fiber and Bottega-coded woven leather pumps from its top-tier OTW By Vans imprint. This is the line that best demonstrates just how artful the skate label’s become, further evidenced by SS27 Old Skools covered in splashes of paint and pearls.

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Right now, there’s nothing Vans can’t do. No wonder it’s on every luxury house’s moodboard.

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