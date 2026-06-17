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CDG's Young Punk Designer Makes Surprisingly Delicate Clothes

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
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Given his signature mohawk, Kei Ninomiya is a designer of remarkable delicacy. His eponymous COMME des GARÇONS womenswear line is defined by exquisite, exaggerated artfulness epitomized by laser-cut leather jackets and baroque ruffled skirts cut from CDG's preferred polyester. This is not fashion for the layman but who cares? The critics love it.

And Ninomiya's first-ever menswear collection will not disappoint the heads. On June 17, during one of Pitti Uomo's few catwalks, the austerity of Ninomiya eponymous imprint was distilled into something deliciously digestible.

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The collection, to be clear, was not a diversion from Ninomiya's mainline but an extension of the DSM Kei Ninomiya line created for Dover Street Market retailers, intended to be an approachable but elevated wardrobe defined by the codes of COMME.

Ninomiya did his alma matter proud, producing far more advanced fare than his initial DSM while paying homage to the punkishness preferred by Ninomiya's mentor, Rei Kawakubo. Leather perfecto jackets, schoolgirl skirts, shredded sweaters, and some truly excellent studded belts delivered expected edge, unexpectedly softened by a couple key components.

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Pablo Kümin's sublime floral-tipped hair rendered the models' liberty spikes and messy shags transcendent, transforming aggro quaffs into quite literal art that riffed on archetypal Sex Pistols 'dos.

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And, on foot, Ninomiya's first Vans collaboration, created with the upscale OTW By Vans label, manifests as Slip-On sneakers patterned with plants and that ageless Vans checkerboard. The OG punk shoes, rendered plush by pretty flowers.

(Ninomiya previously partnered with Reebok for floral footwear but, since this is DSM By Kei Ninomiya, all bets are off.)

Either way, it's another feather in Pitti Uomo's cap. Snagging Ninomiya's first-ever menswear runway is a certifiable coup, especially having just hosted one of the best trifectas of featured designers in recent fashion week history. Exciting stuff, especially in a field all but inurred to the ordinary. And we're all so tired of ordinary menswear.

It's some small boon that designers like Kei Ninomiya can be counted on to give us some merciful newness.

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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