The Miu Miu-Ification of Versace

"What does a Prada-fied Versace even look like," we wondered once news broke of Prada's Versace acquisition. The answer, kinda, came from the Venice Film Festival.

Julia Roberts, of all people, debuted new Versace creative director Dario Vitale's first publicly visible designs.

No hate to Julia, mind you, just not the person you'd expect to debut Vitale's Versace. Or is she?

Roberts may actually be the perfect ambassador for this new-school Versace.

Wearing a blue wool jacket, striped shirt, and indigo jeans, Roberts' outfit didn't immediately scream "Versace," at least not the Versace we once knew.

Even the gold belt buckle was relatively muted by Versace standards — even though it aligns with the Milanese luxury label's pre-Vitale turn towards relatively modest fare, the old Versace preferred to pair these kinds of comparatively quiet gold accents with all-out statement shirts

And Roberts' woven "Vienna 95" heels? Not quite the Medusa-trimmed slingbacks of the Donatella Versace era.

However, the Medusa is the sole indication that Roberts was clad in Versace at all and even then, it's only visible as a tiny symbol on the twist-lock handbag that she toted to photocalls for divisive new movie After the Hunt.

This is the new Versace. And this is what Miuccia Prada world domination looks like — even the most ostentatious fashion house reimagined as a purveyor of pure classics. No frills, no flash, just good clothes.

