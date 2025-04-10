What Does a Prada-fied Versace Even Look Like?

Prada and Versace have long been on opposing ends of luxury. They have little in common save for both being Italian: Prada is intellectual and patiently self-effacing whereas Versace is loud and luscious.

So, it may seem odd that Prada acquired Versace. And yet, here we are.

On April 10, Prada Group finalized a $1.37 billion purchase of Versace from parent company Capri Holdings, a move initially reported on in early January.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Prada Group commented on Versace's "potential" and "untapped growth potential."

"Within the Prada Group, Versace will maintain its creative DNA and cultural authenticity," it continued, suggesting that Versace will remain Versace even when owned by Prada.

We'll see about that. In February, Dario Vitale, former artistic director of Prada Group's red-hot Miu Miu imprint, took over creative direction as Donatella Versace, brother of house founder Gianni, stepped back to ambassadorship.

Versace could use a shot in the arm. While Prada is one of the rare luxury labels to surpass its peers' flagging financials, former parent company Capri is in comparatively dire straits.

Having already offloaded Versace, it's purportedly weighing opportunities to sell off Jimmy Choo, one of its only other major properties alongside Michael Kors.

Versace's downturn is reflected in various examples of young people dismissing Versace online, citing its seeming quality and reputation for glitz as turnoffs.

This has more to do with a perception of Versace than its actual products but, in this industry, reputation is everything.

And the current state of things is: Prada cool, Versace less so.

A recent ranking of the 20 hottest luxury brands placed Versace at number 11, behind Valentino and only just barely ahead of Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS.

For comparison, Prada stayed strong at number 3 while sibling label Miu Miu handily claimed number 1. (Amusingly, in one of the backstage shots from Versace's recent Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, you can see someone wearing Prada loafers, reflecting the Milanese label's sheer ubiquity)

Versace may be down but it's hardly out. It's one of the luxury labels with overt name-brand cache, which guarantees perpetual relevance. All it really needs is some guidance to reclaim the throne.

And indeed, there's also ample opportunity to bring Versace back to its roots, with just a touch of Prada purposefulness.

I'm imagining a Prada-fied Versace hearkening back to the days of Donatella Versace's brother, Gianni, where the knowingly lurid was balanced with the inarguably slick. Although Donatella has cannily guided Versace over the decades, her approach is notably distinct from that of the late designer.

While Donatella teases out sensuality through trim cuts and flashy fabrics, for instance — a balance both commercial and consciously approachable — Gianni was both more and less overt in his paeans to the human form.

He would simultaneously propose gloriously gaudy statement pieces and finely cut leather coats, neither of which look all that far removed from Prada's contemporary output.

Some of the rawer elements of Gianni Versace's collections — shirtless beefcakes strolling the catwalk in Versace skivvies — look their age but his exquisite eye for draped tailoring remains as ageless as Armani's.

It's easy to imagine that under Prada's direction, Versace's yen for bare skin would likely remain alongside house signatures like gold hardware and the Medusa head. It's just that they'd all be rendered a bit more modest, balanced with only occasional outbursts of characteristic pizazz.

Think of something more in line with Versace's late '80s and early '90s collections.

In other words, a Prada-fied Versace would likely still look like Versace.

This article was published on January 10 and updated on April 10 to reflect acquisition news.