The New Versace in Three Words? Onitsuka Tiger Collab

The new Versace is here, and it's got Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

The TAI-CHI sneakers from Dario Vitale's debut Versace collection are actually part of an official collaboration with the Japanese sneaker brand. Versace confirmed the news with Highsnobiety.

The retro Onitsuka Tiger sneakers were perfect for Versace's SS26 presentation, which felt like stepping into a time machine and going back to the 1980s.

Think bold prints on prints, power suiting, loud-colored layers, lots of leather, and, yes, even fanny packs, all under unveiled under the roof of Milan's historic Pinacoteca Ambrosiana. Let's throw in some baroque-style bralette tops and trompe l'oeil chain necklaces while we're at it.

Oh, and "sex reigns" as trousers with the fly intentionally undone, sultry cutouts, and extremely sleeveless tops.

We've had tastes of Vitale's Versace leading up to now. But this is the first complete Versace collection by the designer. And it sees Vitale delve into nitty-gritty of what makes Versace, Versace, according to his vision, of course.

Vitale, who had previously designed for Miu Miu, was announced as Versace's new creative director in March, clocking into work in April.

He succeeded Donatella Versace, who served as the Italian label's leading lady since 1997. Although she's now Versace's chief brand ambassador, Donatella's version of the luxury label will forever live on in our minds as well as on the internet. She's forever Versace (it's in her blood!).

Donatella was "thrilled" about Vitale's appointment, saying that she was "excited to see Versace through new eyes" in a press statement.

Some are right there with Donatella, curious about what awaits in this new era of Versace. In the meantime, we've got an Onitsuka Tiger collab to help kick off the journey.

