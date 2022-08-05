Dip Your Hand Into Louis Vuitton's Paint Can

Virgil Abloh's approach to Louis Vuitton's menswear? Unconventional, thoughtful, provocative, and wholly unique. There's no measure for what losing him meant for fashion, design, and the world at large, yet beyond life, his legacy shines on. As products from his FW22 begin reaching retail, a product that encapsulates his tenure has landed – welcome, the LV Paint Can.

Although you'd be forgiven for thinking Louis Vuitton is selling actual Virgil-certified paint cans considering how much meme-worthy product has filtered into the mainstream in 2022 – special thanks to Demna and Balenciaga – these are actually a fresh take on crossbody baggage.

First gracing the world stage during the house's Men's Fall/Winter 2022 show, which is worth noting, was the final show predominantly designed by Virgil prior to his passing; the Paint Can drew fierce attention.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Serving as an evolution of the leather goods offering (specifically bags and luggage) for which the house is so globally renowned, each piece has been crafted from cowhide leather for both the base and trims. Coated canvas, microfibre lining, silver metal hardware, and a flap-opened compartment tie the piece together with beautiful execution.

Six of Virgil's signature colors, as seen throughout the FW22 collection, color the bag's white base, offering options of purple, orange, red, green, yellow, and blue.

While traditional paint cans have never looked me in the eyes and screamed crossbody bag, you can't flaw the execution. What's more, statement bags have become such an integral part of the luxury house's seasonal offerings that not providing a neck snapper would be unconventional in of itself.

If you've got a spare £1980 (approx. $2400) burning a hole in your pocket, get yourself over to Louis Vuitton to fulfill your luxury painter decorator fantasies.