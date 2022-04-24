The NFL Is Giving Team Fan Gear the Warren Lotas Treatment

Nike's messy lawsuit against Warren Lotas didn't stop the designer from creating and grinding. I'd say he's collecting more W's than ever, I'd say he's collecting more W's than ever, having announced a collaboration with the NFL and Mitchell & Ness as his most recent win.

After working with the shorts king Eric Emanuel and even the NBA, the NFL wanted next for a piece of the Lotas pie, tapping the popular artist-designer to design a collaborative capsule collection alongside Mitchell & Ness.

With Warren Lotas on board, don't expect to get your basic NFL team merch. Nah, think of your favorite team — but with a hardcore rock band makeover.

On a Rams tee and hoodie, you'll find a graphic featuring Warren Lotas' signature skeleton as a fiery football player looking like he'd jump off the tee.

Thanks to the Warren Lotas hardcore, heavy metal design treatment, your favorite football tee is now a rockband-style t-shirt.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles football team's name and NFL logo accompany the graphic in bright stadium lights.

Not a big Ram fan? Don't worry. The Warren Lotas x Mitchel & Ness x NFL collection — priced between $95 and $180 — will include hoodies and tees for those Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers diehards.

NFL 1 / 2

The sports industry can't get enough of Warren Lotas' punkish designs, with brands tapping him for retro band-esque fan gear — and basketball players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant giving the designer their stamp of approval.

Lucky for fans of the NFL teams included in the collaboration, you'll get the chance to cop your Warren Lotas x Mitchel & Ness x NFL pieces just in time for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the collection landing on April 28 at 5PM EST via the NFL's online shop and Warren Lotas' webstore.

You haven't seen the last of Warren Lotas. With the way the sports industry is eyeing him right now, it looks like he's just warming up with his partnerships.