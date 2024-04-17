Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bode's New Nike Collab Is Finally Dropping

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Bode’s Nike collaboration is finally upon us, almost five months after the two brand’s first teased the potential of a collection.

Bode kicked things off back in January when it previewed its black Nike Astro Grabber sneakers amidst its Fall/Winter 2024 lookbook.

Two months later a second pair of Astro Grabber sneakers were posted to Bode’s Instagram alongside the first remnants of a release date in early spring.

Then, most recently, Bode finally officially revealed its Nike collaboration in full, which also featured eight unexpected apparel styles including track jackets, thermals, pinnies and dickies, jerseys, woven shorts, and pants.

Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge showcased the collaboration’s Scrimmage Jacket and matching pants during a recent Nike event in Paris, that shortly after Kaia Gerber was recently spotted wearing Bode’s black leather Nike Astro Grabbers.

But now finally, after months of teasers and the drip-feeding of reveals, Bode’s Nike collab is releasing on April 18 and will be available via Bode and in select Bode stores before a wider release at Nike from May 1.

Of course, the collection won't be easy to get a hold of, such is the hype that surrounds it. But then again, that was always a part of Bode and Nike's plan.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
