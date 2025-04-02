Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

At Watches & Wonders, an Unexpected Hublot Steals the Show

Written by Tom Barker in Watches
Hublot
1 / 3

As expected, Hublot came through with serious heat for the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary at Watches & Wonders 2025. And while the new Big Bang Master of Sapphire deserves a wrist roll, one of my personal favorites from this year’s lineup might surprise you.

The Hublot Big Bang One Click Joyful emerged as a low-key showstopper at the huge horology-obsessed event.

Technically positioned as a women’s release, the Joyful collection brings Hublot’s signature attitude to a compact 33mm case, and it just works.

Shop Designer Watches
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With more collectors embracing smaller case sizes, the Joyful feels right at home in a landscape shaped by vintage reissues, non-gendered styling, and the ever-growing appreciation for the subtly oversized.

The stainless steel case is matched by bezels set with colored gemstones, each coordinated with two interchangeable straps using Hublot’s One Click system. The dial stays clean and glossy white across all five colorways, letting the stones and straps do the talking. Think playful, but never loud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And for anyone still hesitant to dip below 35mm, don’t worry. The Joyful wears effortlessly, with just enough sparkle to feel considered, never flashy. The wrist presence is real, and yes, understated, even when the gemstones catch the light.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Go figure, the smallest of the Big Bangs this year is bringing me the most joy. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Tag Heuer Icon, Taken Straight From the Race Track
    • Watches
  • The All-New Ultra-Thin Rolex Watch Is Already a Classic
    • Watches
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
    • Watches
  • ONE TO WATCH: A Moment with Sam Ross at the Hublot x SR_A 3.0 Launch
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Hublot & Samuel Ross Make a Big Case for Carbon Fiber
    • Watches
What To Read Next
  • At Watches & Wonders, an Unexpected Hublot Steals the Show
    • Watches
  • While No One Was Looking, the World's Greatest, Widest Pant Got Even Better
    • Style
  • The Many Functions of Junya Watanabe's Many Technical Jackets
    • Style
  • An Underrated Tag Heuer Icon, Taken Straight From the Race Track
    • Watches
  • Events, Exhibitions & Exclusive Collabs: Everything Happening at Not In Milan
    • Style
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now