At Watches & Wonders, an Unexpected Hublot Steals the Show

As expected, Hublot came through with serious heat for the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary at Watches & Wonders 2025. And while the new Big Bang Master of Sapphire deserves a wrist roll, one of my personal favorites from this year’s lineup might surprise you.

The Hublot Big Bang One Click Joyful emerged as a low-key showstopper at the huge horology-obsessed event.

Technically positioned as a women’s release, the Joyful collection brings Hublot’s signature attitude to a compact 33mm case, and it just works.

With more collectors embracing smaller case sizes, the Joyful feels right at home in a landscape shaped by vintage reissues, non-gendered styling, and the ever-growing appreciation for the subtly oversized.

Hublot

The stainless steel case is matched by bezels set with colored gemstones, each coordinated with two interchangeable straps using Hublot’s One Click system. The dial stays clean and glossy white across all five colorways, letting the stones and straps do the talking. Think playful, but never loud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And for anyone still hesitant to dip below 35mm, don’t worry. The Joyful wears effortlessly, with just enough sparkle to feel considered, never flashy. The wrist presence is real, and yes, understated, even when the gemstones catch the light.

Go figure, the smallest of the Big Bangs this year is bringing me the most joy.