Is Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Magic City The Most Miami Thing Ever?

Miami is famed for many things — its beaches, warm weather, thriving nightlife, and rich design culture. And all of these elements are neatly captured in Hublot’s latest Unico watch, the Big Bang Unico Magic City, which debuted at Miami’s 2023 Art and Design Week.

Hublot

The watch boasts a colorful, '80s inspired motif, with a contrasting 42mm polished black case and pink and purple ombre dials set inside an “open heart” design that artfully shows off Hublot’s expert craftsmanship. But this watch, available in a limited quantity of just 35 pieces, isn’t just style over substance. It includes Hublot's Unico HUB1280 movement, is water resistant to 10 ATM/100 M, holds a 72-hour power reserve, and comes with two straps — a classic black rubber one, and a bright pink and blue calf strap that exudes Miami.

As Hublot CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe succinctly notes: "This extraordinary watch is a celebration of Miami's pulsating rhythm and serves as a testament to Hublot's commitment to crafting unique timepieces that reflect the spirit of the exciting locales they draw inspiration from."

The Swiss watch manufacturer has partnered with many iconic establishments in recent years, including sporting events such as FIFA World CupTM, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EUROTM. Since its founding in 1980, the brand has continued to push the envelope within the luxury watchmaking space, constantly seeking to innovate its designs and incorporate state-of-the-art materials, especially with the Big Bang collection, available in over 135 boutiques worldwide. The Big Bang Unico Magic City pieces are available on Hublot.com US e-commerce as well as in two boutiques in the city that served as its inspiration: the Miami Design District and the Bal Harbour Shops.