Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Willy Chavarria SS24 Sanctifies Chicano Youth Culture as Couture

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
1 / 10
Willy Chavarria / Laura S. Fuchs

Manhattan’s iconic Woolworth building is designed to dwarf everything and everyone that passes through; its dazzling grand arcade is a behemoth on its own. Willy Chavarria found a way to fill that space, filling the art deco interiors’ gaps with exaggerated silhouettes.

With each year, Chavarria’s vision has only gotten more ambitious. His streetwear focus always had a distinct Chicano edge, marrying baggy bottoms with exquisitely tailored shirts and his calling card, the graphic tee.

Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection was a turning point for the designer, as it introduced his show-stopping wide-leg cinched trousers and lethal oversized lapels.

His brand of streetwear exploded in a head-on collision with the historical elegance of Mexican fashion, and each garment told tales of colonization, youth, and the Californian streets he grew up on.

For Spring/Summer 2024 , Chavarria returned to New York to unveil a collection that takes high-low to new heights. He explored school uniform chic with shorts that graze just below the knee paired with cross-emblazoned knits.

Billowing trousers are paired with athletic jackets, oxford shoes, and knee-high socks, evocative of after-school corner store-runs when the academic uniform is shoved into a backpack. 

1 / 3
Willy Chavarria / Laura S. Fuchs

The collection was rich with romance, making the Woolworth building a perfect arena. Gigantic roses perched atop the models’ breasts; pops of sequins and silks balance out breezy linen and recycled fabrics. An all-white ensemble adorned with a large bow also made its way down the runway, reminiscent of a wedding procession.

1 / 3
Willy Chavarria / Laura S. Fuchs

Chavarria’s Chicano roots are unmissable in all of his work. His SS24 collection is a love letter to the Californian climate that transformed Mexican working class aesthetics into a regional style.

He honors the iconic zoot suit and distorts the proportions further with billowing jacket panels and puffy sleeves. Even his undergarments, like loose-fitting tank tops, tell tales of sweat and sacrifice.

This season, Chavarria also collaborated with tequila brand Don Julio to offer his take on the classic ranchero hat, paired with a relaxed button-up shirt and trousers.

While we’re on the subject of California, Compton-bred rapper YG was one of the most notable faces seen on the runway, draped in an all-black oversized ensemble that nearly obscured his signature white loafers. 

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • men's silver jewelry
    10 Pieces of Sterling Silver Jewelry That Will Never Go Out of Style
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These White Sneakers Will Add Versatility To Your Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Montell Fish Will Fall in Love With You
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Santa Cruz & Pokemon's collaborative skateboards
    When SkateBoards Become Pokémon Cards, a New Resale Market Is Born
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Blundstone as Function? Duh. Blundstone as Fashion? Yes!
    • Sneakers
  • Willy Chavarria Spring Summer 2024
    Willy Chavarria SS24 Sanctifies Chicano Youth Culture as Couture
    • Style
  • adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1
    adidas' New Super Shoe Is $500 For a Reason
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear clothing from Nike ISPA's Fall 2023 collection
    Nike ISPA Fall 2023 Is Everything We Loved About ACG
    • Style
  • craig green adidas stan smith fw23
    New Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? Coming Up Lickety-SPLIT
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023