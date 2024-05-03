Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon’s Techy Hiker Is as Loud as It Is Chunky

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

We’ve become accustomed to seeing Salomon use some pretty left-field color combinations on its sneakers, whether that be adding tie-dye to trail runners or betting on a combination of bright yellow and red to launch its next big shoe

The French sportswear brand’s willingness to experiment isn’t anything new, it has a huge archive of sneakers in unorthodox color combinations and has dived into those archives for its latest release: the ASC+ Heritage Pack.

The pack consists of three vibrant takes on Salomon’s chunky ACS+ model, with clashing yellow, purple, and orange hues found throughout the sneakers. Even the most reserved of the lot (offered in a colorway titled “Black/Vanilla Ice/Pink Glo”) has hits of bright pink detailing all over it.

Salomon
1 / 3

Beyond the colors, another visual update is the large Salomon branding that covers the side of the shoes, partially obscured by a translucent panel that attaches to the laces — as if these sneakers weren’t already loud enough. 

A graphic homage to the brand’s Wintersports legacy offered on a shoe inspired by mid-2000s design, this release is a big mash-up of retro goodness.

The colorful nature of the ASC+ Heritage Pack is also reminiscent of the Salomon x L'Art de L'Automobile collaboration, a carnival-ready take on the ACS Pro Advanced that proved to be a big hit.

The new ACS+ models are available now on Salomon’s US website, priced at $160, however, those based in Europe will have to wait a couple of weeks before getting their hands on a pair, with the shoes arriving on May 15.

Salomon is an expert at crafting sneaker colorways and this release shows its design team flexing its muscles.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
