Forget Movie Magic — Sofia Coppola Does Makeup Magic, Too

Quick, think of the most aesthetically beautiful films ever made — chances are, Sofia Coppola's work comes to mind. The director, whose movies supply fashion and beauty enthusiasts with endless inspiration, is getting her own makeup collaboration with none other than Augustinus Bader.

Coppola has teamed up with the skincare brand to put a tinted twist on its ultra-luxe lip balm, a favorite among beauty industry insiders and celebrities — Coppola included. "I’m a fan of [Augustinus Bader's] face cream and lip balm and thought I’d love a tinted version," she told Highsnobiety. "I asked if they’d be open to this idea."

There are three shades: the first is a deep pink based off of a now-discontinued lipstick that Coppola "hoarded after it was discontinued," the second is a coral red, and the third is a deep plum. All are available to purchase online for $43 a pop.

Augustinus Bader 1 / 2

This isn't the first time Coppola has ventured into the world of beauty. Last fall, the director teamed up with Half Magic (founded by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy) to create a capsule collection of eye products inspired by Priscilla, Coppola's look at Priscilla Presley's life.

And while Coppola might not be known for wearing elaborate makeup looks, she is a fan of facials and facial massage, she shares.

In its six-year-long history, Augustinus Bader has launched only two other collaborations: one with Victoria Beckham Beauty, and the other with Haider Ackermann. In a press release, CEO Charles Rosier hinted that there may be more to come: "Augustinus Bader continues to grow its community of industry leaders and creatives."