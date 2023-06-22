Charting Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma's Couples Style Evolution

The summer issue of Highsnobiety Magazine with cover star Winnie Harlow is out now. Order a copy from our online store.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma’s relationship started like any modern day fling does: by sliding into the DMs. Kuzma, the 6ft 9 NBA star, first slid his way into Harlow’s Instagram DMs in 2019 to no avail before trying his luck less than 12 months later, this time to much greater success.

In fact, his IG sliding went so well that since the follow-up DM, he and Harlow have been in cahoots ever since and, less than three years on, are now fast-becoming one of the scene’s most fashion-savvy doublets.

Harlow, who is arguably one of the most iconic models of the last decade, first sprung to fame as a contestant on the 2014 edition of America’s Next Top Model. Kuzma — or Kuz, as he’s more affectionately known — is an NBA star who plies his trade at Washington Wizards after a two-year stint at the Lakers.

On paper, a model and a professional basketball player getting together is neither groundbreaking nor surprising, but the way they’ve evolved as a couple from a stylistic standpoint certainly is. Let’s break down how Harlow and Kuzma’s fashion has evolved since those slippery DMs resulted in a fully-fledged relationship.

July 2020

When Harlow and Kuzma first hooked up in 2020, they had deceptively different styles. Harlow, a groundbreaking fashion model with her very own stylist, and Kuzma, a then-Los Angeles Laker dressing freely as a 24-year-old sportsman. This is where their journey of transformation begins. It’s a beautiful thing.

February 2021

Let’s set the scene: it’s Valentine’s Day 2021 and love is most certainly in the air. Harlow’s shorter cropped haircut and all-round more luxury dress evokes the fashion eye of a 26-year-old way beyond their years, while Kuzma is embarking on a more clean cut style than we’ve seen previously.

April 2021

Summer is here and Harlow and Kuzma are most definitely official. In fact, they’re celebrating their one-year anniversary with a meal and an IG post for dessert. Perhaps the waiter took the photo, who knows? Harlow’s patterned silk skirt, white shirt, and Chanel clutch is complimented by Kuzma’s increasingly thoughtful approach to dressing: a cozy brown hoodie courtesy of unknown streetwear brand Childhood Dreams.

February 2022

It’s Valentine’s Day round two and Kuzma’s evolution is reaching a pivotal stage: it’s out with the vests and New Era caps and in with the cashmere turtlenecks and piped zippy cargos. Think of this as a final boss move – a real defining moment. Harlow, naturally, is locked in her Chanel era (does anyone ever really leave?) with a luscious red dress, matching heels, and an opulent amount of jewelry.

November 2022

Harlow is in Washington D.C to watch Kuzma’s Washington Wizards take on the Dallas Mavericks. Despite remaining courtside (obviously), Harlow stole the show (and presumably Kuzma’s form) with a pink and red concoction, a look designed to be purposely reminiscent of the Wizards’ home strip.

December 2022

Never underestimate the power of matching ‘fits. Harlow and Kuz have become great at this in recent months, whether that’s a full-on “his and hers” ensemble or simply one garment complimenting their partner’s outfit. In this case, it was Kuz’s hat that nodded appreciatively to Harlow’s jaw-dropping electric dress. An example of two different vibes working in tandem.

February 2023

Nothing says love like a Tiffany & Co. commercial, but when Harlow and Kuzma are featured, it’s a lot more inviting. The clothes themselves aren’t important here, it's more about the way the two are holding themselves. Because, as we know, style doesn’t always mean clothes.

June 2023

Harlow and Kuzma have officially peaked. Dripped head-to-toe in an understated black ensemble, Kuzma’s penchant for less is more is in full swing, while Harlow continues to do her thing. “Ride or Die” the caption reads — although it’s clear they’re certainly riding.