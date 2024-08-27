Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are the Final Boss of Stealth Wealth Couple Style

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are individually extremely powerful dressers. But together? They're unstoppable.

Deservingly called "the coolest couple" by more than a few overly online fashion folks, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum each have incredibly powerful stylistic auras matched, really, by each other alone.

And, in an era where we're inundated with far more clashing celebrity couples than complementary ones, that goes a long way.

Kravitz and Tatum are hardly the only stylish celeb pair out there: Emma Corrin and Rami Malek have steeze to spare, for instance, while the joyful contrast in 070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp's starkly opposite outfits only reiterate the obvious truism that opposites attract.

But there's something to be said about two young and attractive famous people who have each other so clearly figured out that they only enhance each other's incredibly drippy outfits.

Kravitz and Tatum has mastered a stylistic inclination that most call quiet luxury. Typically, they're swathed in single neutral tones, affecting loose silhouettes with generous outerwear and baggy slacks.

It sounds easy on paper but so often, folks get the look wrong by streamlining the shapes too far, yielding monied blandness instead of elegant good taste.

As has been said ad infinitum, no one epitomizes the aesthetic better than the Olsen sisters but Kravitz and Tatum might be the only other duo to get this close.

The secret to their swag is, predictably, simplicity. Less is always more because with this kind of wardrobe, minor details add up to a major impression.

Observe how Tatum uses wide, short trousers to balance the brevity of a long-sleeved pullover, elsewhere embiggening an otherwise unassuming outfit with a garganto coat.

And consider how Kravitz makes a mid-August look far more interesting with full sweatpants atop flat flip-flops and lends dimension to a tonal suit with a pleated skirt.

The length of their tops is just so, typically hitting right at the waist to create an intentional balance for or counterweight against their pants and shoes. The colors they choose — grey, beige, brown, blue — are singular and pop against otherwise understated layers. And, perhaps most importantly, the volume of their layering pieces engenders an air of effortlessness, an effect far more challenging to achieve (though not impossible) with slimmer fits.

Maybe this is the grace inherent to a slightly older pair of young celebs — Tatum is 44 and Kravitz is 39 — but, still, look upon Kravitz and Tatum's outfits, ye clashing celebs and despair: No duo does it better.