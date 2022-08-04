Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Contrary to the Name, WISH ME LUCK Doesn’t Need It

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

When Alex Ordonez and Sam Dameshek founded WISH ME LUCK back in 2019, they did so with an aim of representing and empowering ambitious, risk-taking youths.

Inspired by their own barriers growing up, WML has since established itself as a brand with a loyal following, one that includes the likes of Rhianna and ASAP Rocky.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both Ordonez and Dameshek were the subject of criticism for their creative ambitions during their formative years in Connecticut and California respectively, a criticism that now finds itself as the fuel to the WML fire.

Now, as they celebrate the brand’s third birthday, WML presents the second instalment of its Summer 2022 collection, which comprises a selection of cut and sew pieces ranging from nylon tracksuits to denim, and other various accessories.

WISH ME LUCK
1 / 4

“The inspiration always stems from American Vintage,” Ordonez tells Highsnobiety. “We wanted to make vintage themed hats and clothes more accessible, and with our latest collection we wanted to add a spin on it and blend a bit of modernization to it with some of the materials and concepts we’ve chosen to work with.”

Combining the creative worlds of fashion, music, and sports, WML tapped the likes of Idk, Bryant Gyles, and designer Shane Gonzales for the campaign, as well as pro skaters Alex Midler and Ishod Wair.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
WISH ME LUCK
1 / 4

While the inspiration behind the clothing may stem from tradition and creativity, the goal to empower individuals to create their own luck, regardless of what stands in their way, is undoubtedly the brand’s driving force.

When asked where the brand sees itself in five years, Ordonez's reply was refreshing: “We really just want to see it expand to live in many different worlds. We feel our brand is for everyone and not just one kind of person and we want to create something that resonates in a nostalgic way, but still feels new and inspiring at the same time.”

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Acne StudiosNofo Lace-Up Sneakers Grey/Black
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x SorayamaWave Prophecy White/Gold
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Reebok x Maison MargielaQuestion Mid Memory Of Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Level Up
  • Vibe Check with Trident: First Impressions
  • En Route: "The Afters" with LaQuan Smith & BMW
  • Up Close With Levi's Painfully High-End Line of Japanese Denim
  • This Clock Doesn’t Need Batteries. Just a Breeze
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now