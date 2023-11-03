Old School Meets New School With Lack of Guidance & Mitre

Lack of Guidance knows a thing or two about football. The Amsterdam-based label, which was founded in 2016 by Rens van Strien and Akaar Amin, has made a name for itself in the world of sportswear-cum-streetwear, with a refined infusion of nineties nostalgia.

And, when it comes to football sentimentality, few brands fit the bill as seamlessly as Mitre, the original British football label founded in 1958.

So, the fact that Lack of Guidance and Mitre have gotten together to release a capsule inspired by both football nostalgia and contemporary fashion is no surprise. It’s old school meets new school, if you will.

1 / 2 Lack of Guidance / Eva Roefs

Together the two have created a limited-edition Lack of Guidance x Mitre capsule that comprises three pieces in total — a two-piece terrace-approved tracksuit set and a T-shirt — and lands on November 2.

1 / 4 Lack of Guidance / Eva Roefs

“We wanted to create something sporty for this project,” said Akaar Amin, Lack of Guidance’s co-founder. “A look that you could actually wear while playing (street) football. And we used the colors of the Mitre Ultimax Pro football, the ball that is shown in the photoshoot.”

1 / 3 Lack of Guidance / Eva Roefs

As well as creating a great capsule, Amin admitted that there was another positive to come out of the collaboration: “We finally came to the realisation that we’ve been pronouncing Mitre wrong our whole lives,” he laughed. “But all jokes aside, we are honored to work with a brand that has meant so much for football, from a country that is responsible for inventing the sport.”