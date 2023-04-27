Joan Jonas & Loyle Carner Headline 2023's Woolmark Prize Film

2023's list of Woolmark Prize finalists is arguably as stacked as it’s ever been.

From RHUDE and Paolina Russo, to Robyn Lynch and Bluemarble, it's an eight-strong list of renowned designers, each of whom was granted $60,000 to develop a merino wool collection around the theme of “Dialogue” as a part of the competition.

Ahead of the winner being announced in Paris on May 15, The Woolmark Company has partnered with American visual artist Joan Jonas to reveal each finalist’s long-awaited collections, with a film directed by Zak Kyes.

Naturally titled DIALOGUE, the film is designed to be a contemporary re-staging of one of Jonas’ most i performance’s, Delay Delay (1972).

The cast — each of whom are wearing pieces from the collections — includes musician Loyle Carner and Hollywood actor Taylour Paige alongside Jonas herself, with props designed to create unexpected rhythms of space and scale on the coast of Marseille, France.

“Movement in art is always such a beautiful thing. It was special to be a part of the Woolmark Prize collections coming to life,” said Carner. “So much can be offered across generations – from Joan through to myself — allowing for mutual dialogue, connections and learnings to be shared.”

The film — which can be viewed above — is the final reveal ahead of the event in Paris on May 15, where the winners will be selected by an esteemed judging panel.

Previous winners include the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Gabriela Hearst, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Rahul Mishra, and Matty Bovan.