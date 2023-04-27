Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Joan Jonas & Loyle Carner Headline 2023's Woolmark Prize Film

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

2023's list of Woolmark Prize finalists is arguably as stacked as it’s ever been.

From RHUDE and Paolina Russo, to Robyn Lynch and Bluemarble, it's an eight-strong list of renowned designers, each of whom was granted $60,000 to develop a merino wool collection around the theme of “Dialogue” as a part of the competition.

Ahead of the winner being announced in Paris on May 15, The Woolmark Company has partnered with American visual artist Joan Jonas to reveal each finalist’s long-awaited collections, with a film directed by Zak Kyes.

Naturally titled DIALOGUE, the film is designed to be a contemporary re-staging of one of Jonas’ most i performance’s, Delay Delay (1972).

The cast — each of whom are wearing pieces from the collections — includes musician Loyle Carner and Hollywood actor Taylour Paige alongside Jonas herself, with props designed to create unexpected rhythms of space and scale on the coast of Marseille, France.

“Movement in art is always such a beautiful thing. It was special to be a part of the Woolmark Prize collections coming to life,” said Carner. “So much can be offered across generations – from Joan through to myself — allowing for mutual dialogue, connections and learnings to be shared.”

The film — which can be viewed above — is the final reveal ahead of the event in Paris on May 15, where the winners will be selected by an esteemed judging panel.

Previous winners include the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Gabriela Hearst, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Rahul Mishra, and Matty Bovan.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Why KITH x Star Wars Is So Important to Ronnie Fieg

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course Jeff Bezos Got His Swagless Coachella 'Fit From Amazon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: It’s All About Thom Browne For the Celtics’ Marcus Smart

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What's On The ALD Menu? More NB Collabs, Of Course

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kenzo's Parisian Dream Home Is Up For Sale

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ryan Gosling Has Big Pink Ken-ergy

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023