RHUDE Among One of Eight 2023 ​Woolmark Prize Finalists

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

This year’s eight International Woolmark Prize Finalists have been announced, and spoiler alert: it’s stacked.

The likes of RHUDE (USA), Robyn Lynch (Ireland), and Paolina Russo (UK), are joined by A. ROEGE HOVE (Denmark), Bluemarble (France), Lagos Space Programme (Nigeria), MARCO RAMBALDI (Italy) and MAXXIJ (South Korea), as the final eight names competing for the two accolades: the International Woolmark Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

Ahead of the winners being announced, each designer will receive a $60,000 grant to develop a merino wool collection around the theme of “Dialogue,” as Woolmark looks to establish and highlight more sustainable (and transparent) practices.

Previous winners include the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Gabriela Hearst, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Rahul Mishra, and Matty Bovan.

Last year’s winner, London-based Saul Nash, told Highsnobiety earlier this year that he thought “as a brand it is important to think about the direction you are heading in” and that winning the prize “provided the space for this reflection.”

The winners will be announced in April 2023 and decided by a prestigious panel of industry experts.

