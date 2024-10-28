Salehe Bembury & New Balance Have Their Eyes on the Dad Shoe Prize

After months of teasing and a limited pre-release, Salehe Bembury's New Balance 530 collaboration has a release date. Finally.

The designer unveiled his upcoming New Balance 530 collaboration on Instagram back in June, and fans quickly hailed it as another Bembury must-cop.

The New Balance 530 collab, titled "Prosperity Be the Prize," gets the classic Bembury touch — literally. The designer's fingerprint takes over the running sneaker's "N" logo.

The rest of the New Balance dad shoe's uppers are made of bright yellow mesh, joined by equally colorful accents. For instance, pink splashes land around the heel, teal hits the midfoot, and silver strikes the toe and branding details. The ABZORB-backed midsole remains intact, finished in a darker yellow hue (plus a pretty purple outsole).

The upcoming Salehe Bembury x New Balance 530 marks the partnership's second collaboration this year. In January, Bembury released a 1906R, taking a volcano design approach with an aptly named "Heat Be Hot" pack.

Bembury's 1906R collab sneakers currently go for several hundred dollars on resell websites (his other New Balance shoes, too). So, there's a good chance the new 530 sneakers will be a hot commodity like his fiery, techy sneakers.

With a release date of October 29, the wait is over for Bembury's highly anticipated New Balance dad shoes.

The collaborative New Balance 530 sneakers will be available on Bembury's website. After Bembury's drop, expect the pairs to also become available at New Balance and stockists.