Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only Y-3 Could Create a Luxe Leather Military-Level Stealth Boot

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Y-3
1 / 6

Fall is combat season. Not literally, but it’s when boots have to go to war with rain, sidewalks, and the city’s mood swings.

That makes Y-3’s new GSG9 HI feel perfectly timed, a counter-terrorism boot reimagined for the urban battlefield.

Shop Y-3

This isn’t random. Yohji Yamamoto has been mining military codes since the early 2000s, experimenting with canvas combat silhouettes and purposeful distressing, but his Fall 2019 men’s show stands out.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The finale delivered “ornamental military” pieces that nodded to battlefield aesthetics while staying poetic, not aggressive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The GSG9 itself was first built in the late 1970s for Germany’s elite counter-terrorism police unit, designed as tactical footwear tough enough for raids and rescue missions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The GSG9 HI picks up that thread, transplanting Germany’s tactical heritage into glossy leather, suede tongues, brogue perforations, and a laser-etched signature.

Combat boots have always carried cultural weight. Dr. Martens 1460s were punk’s marching orders, Prada’s Monoliths turned lugs into luxury, and Rick Owens’ Tractors stretched the silhouette into sculpture. Yohji’s boot sits in that lineage but with archive-driven precision, rebellion reframed, uniform recoded as luxury.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At ¥79,200 (about $540), dropping September 1 at Y-3’s online store, the GSG9’s heavy enough for seasonal weather, sharp enough for Yohji’s tribe, and proof that real edge sometimes lives in uniform.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nothin' But Money for Nike’s Luxe Leather Do-It-All Shoe
  • Y-3's Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • A Ma Maniére’s Leather Air Max Is as Luxe as It Looks
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Only Y-3 Could Create a Luxe Leather Military-Level Stealth Boot
  • adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • Silly-Sleek Styling For a Y2K Nike With Some Spring in Its Step
  • The Bulbous Basketball adidas Shoe Is Now Intimidatingly Clean
  • AG Jeans Has Denim Down to a Fine Art
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now